China shakes up oil futures market

Shanghai crude futures roared into action overnight, with Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) bagging the first trade and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) expected to provide a significant amount of liquidity in the long term.

Despite being the world's biggest and fastest growing oil consumer, Asia has not yet had a crude benchmark, which could potentially mark the dawn of a new rival to dominant Brent and West Texas Intermediate.

WTI futures -0.5% to $65.54/bbl.

