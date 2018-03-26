Yi Gang pledges to rein in financial risk

High debt levels for Chinese state-owned companies, local governments and households are "still a challenge," Yi Gang said in his first first public speech since becoming China's central bank chief, but expressed confidence that Beijing can prevent potential dangers.

"History has proved that areas that are more open are more competitive, and areas that are less open are less competitive and see risks accumulating."

Previously: Futures rally amid cooling trade tensions (Mar. 26 2018)

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, CNY, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, GCH, FXCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN