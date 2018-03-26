II-VI to acquire CoAdna Holdings

II‐VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) intents to acquire CoAdna Holdings in a cash transaction valued at ~$85 million at closing.

The transaction is expected to close in 3Q18.

“CoAdna and II-VI have been great business partners for many years, leveraging each other’s complementary products and technologies to serve the optical transport market,” said Sunny Sun, President, Photonics Segment, II-VI Incorporated. “We are eager to realize our synergies to grow the WSS business over our strong sales channels and shorten the time to market for our new products. With our manufacturing scale, unmatched vertical integration and broad product portfolio, we are well positioned for the growth in ROADM demand driven by metro network upgrades, new datacenter interconnect architectures and the emerging 5G wireless infrastructure.”

Press Release