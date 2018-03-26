Protagonist bails on mid-stage of PTG-100 in UC

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) will terminate its Phase 2b PROPEL clinical trial evaluating PTG-100 in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) due to lack of efficacy. The company made its decision after an analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee showed the study was unlikely to demonstrate a treatment benefit.

The company will makes a go/no go decision on launching a Phase 2/3 study of PTG-100 in chronic pouchitis after it completes its review if the PROPEL data.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the matter.

PTG-100 is an oral alpha4beta7 integrin antagonist. Alpha4beta7 binds to a protein called MAdCAM-1 that resides in the GI vasculature that acts as a homing receptor for white blood cells called lymphocytes. Blocking the receptors lowers the levels of lymphocytes which lessens inflammation.

