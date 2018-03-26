Dana ups offer for GKN Driveline

Dana (NYSE:DAN) announces that it increases its cash consideration offer for GKN Driveline by $140M.

The total cash consideration is ~$1.77B, along with the assumption of approximately $1.0B of IAS 19 net pension liabilities, and approximately 133M new Dana plc shares issued to GKN's shareholders.

The company also says it's doubling the size of its share repurchase program to $200M. Management expects to use its share repurchase program to support liquidity in all markets for Dana shares following the merger.

Dana plans to repurchase its shares in the open markets or through privately negotiated transactions funded through continued cash generation and liquidity.

Source: Press Release