WSJ: SoftBank considering $1B truck-hailing investment

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) wants to invest $1B in truck-hailing company Manbang Group, according to WSJ sources.

The investment would come through SoftBank’s tech-focused, $98B Vision Fund.

China-based Manbang wants to raise between $500M and $1B to expand. At the lower end, the round would push Manbang’s valuation to $5B.

Past Manbang investors include Tencent and a private equity firm co-founded by Alibaba’s Jack Ma.

The investment wouldn’t be SoftBank’s first in the ride-hailing space. SoftBank has invested in Uber and has mulled an investment in Lyft.

