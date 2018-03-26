Monro appoints Evan Naylor as COO

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) appointed Evan Naylor to the position of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Naylor will report to Brett Ponton, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“I am very pleased to welcome Evan to our leadership team. He will assume a vital role in our organization as we continue to advance Monro.Forward, our store operational excellence initiative. Evan’s significant operational experience in both the private sector and the military, as well as his proven track record of driving positive change, efficiency and growth to large organizations make him the ideal candidate for this important position,” stated Brett Ponton, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Naylor most recently served as the Vice President of Sales and Operations at Murphy USA.

