Chinese court rules for Huawei in Samsung IP dispute

A Chinese court upholds an injunction against Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) in an IP dispute with Huawei.

Samsung had argued that the IP was a Standard Essential Patent that should be resolved through FRAND licensing procedures, which stands for Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory and is a royalty-setting arbitration process.

The Shenzhen Intermediate court said last week that Samsung wasn’t reacting reasonably to Huawei’s royalty request and noted that Chinese courts had upheld more Huawei IP than Samsung IP.

Source: The Register.

