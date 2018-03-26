Roche's Tecentriq extends survival in first-line lung cancer in late-stage study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, IMPower150, evaluating Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab) plus the chemo agents carboplatin and paclitaxel for the first-line treatment of advanced non-squamous non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) met the co-primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).

The study showed that the addition of TECENTRIQ extended OS compared to Avastin + chemo. Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference (ASCO).

Previously: Roche's Tecentriq extended PFS in late-stage study in first-line NSCLC (March 20)