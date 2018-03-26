Gildan Activewear fires up automatic share purchase plan

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) announces that it entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of common shares under the normal course issuer bid at times when it wouldn't normally be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

The NCIB commenced on February 27, 2018 and will terminate on February 26, 2019 .

All repurchases made under the automatic share purchase plan will be included in computing the number of common shares purchased under the NCIB.

