Positive late-stage results for Biohaven's rimegepant fails to lift shares, down 29% premarket

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) slumps 29% premarket despite reporting successful results from two Phase 3 clinical trials assessing rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine.

Both studies, BHV3000-301 and BHV3000-302, met the co-primary endpoints, pain freedom and freedom from the most bothersome symptom (MBS), at two hours post-dose compared to placebo.

The proportions of patients achieving pain freedom in Study 301 and 302 were 19.2% and 19.6%, respectively, versus 14.2% and 12.0%, respectively, for placebo (p<0.03 and p<0.001, respectively).

The proportions achieving freedom from the MBS were 36.6% and 37.6%, respectively, compared to 27.7% and 25.2%, respectively, for placebo (p<0.002 and p<0.0001, respectively).

Investors appear disappointed that the results were not more pronounced considering the crowded field. John Carroll reports that Allergan's ubrogepant, for example, showed pain freedom of 19.2% and 21.2% for two different doses and 38.6% and 37.7% on MBS compared to 27.8% for placebo. Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Teva (NYSE:TEVA), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Alder (NASDAQ:ALDR) are all aiming for a slice of the market.