Shakeup in sports retail sector

Sports equipment retailers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) are on watch after JD Sports Fashion (OTC:JDSPY) acquires Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) for a hefty premium.

The deal gives JD Sports a solid presence in the U.S. Meanwhile, some analysts think U.K. retailer Sports Direct International (OTCPK:SDIPF, OTCPK:SDISY) is also interested in a combination with a U.S. chain.

Shares of Finish Line are 27.9% higher premarket to $13.50. In London trading, JD Sports is down 0.8% and Sports Direct is up 0.9% .

Previously: The Finish Line announces entry into merger agreement with JD Sports Fashion (March 26)