Total, Exxon eye October start for drilling ultra-deepwater well off Mexico

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will drill the first deepwater well in a block awarded at a Mexican hydrocarbon auction in October, according to a plan approved by Mexico’s National Hydrocarbons Commission.

Operator TOT hopes to drill one or two exploration wells in the block in the Perdido Fold Basin just south of the U.S.-Mexico maritime border between October and next March, according to the CNH.

TOT and XOM have estimated Etzil has 50% probability of holding as much as 2.7B boe of prospective resources, CNH says.