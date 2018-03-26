Smurfit Kappa rejects new International Paper offer

Smurfit Kappa says it rejected a higher takeout offer from International Paper (NYSE:IP) at €37.54 per share.

The company says the deal price undervalued the value of its business and doesn't make strategic sense at this point in time.

"The Board unanimously reaffirms its belief that it is in the best interests of the Group’s stakeholders for Smurfit Kappa to pursue its future as an independent company, headquartered in Ireland, operating as the European and Pan-American leader in paper-based packaging."

