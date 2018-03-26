Spotify provides Q1 and FY18 guidance

Spotify (Pending:SPOT) issues its Q1 and FY18 guidance ahead of its direct listing.

Q1 guidance has total revenue of €1.10 to €1.15 billion (+22% to 27% Y/Y), gross margin from 23% to 24% (includes 60 bps benefit from one-time accrual adjustment), total MAUs of 168M to 171M (+28% to 31%), and operating loss of €50M to €80M.

FY18 guidance has total revenue of €4.9B to €5.3B (+20% to 30%), gross margin, 23% to 25%, total MAUs of 198M to 208M (+26% to 32%), and operating loss of €230M to €330M, which includes an estimated cost of €35M to €40M for the direct listing that will be expensed in Q2.

Spotify is expected to go public on April 3.

Previously: More details on Spotify's direct listing (March 21)