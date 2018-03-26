Ablynx's vobarilizumab flunks mid-stage lupus study

Ablynx's (OTCPK:ABLYF) vobarilizumab failed to demonstrate a dose response after 24 weeks of treatment in a Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients with moderate-to-severe active seropositive systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Zeldin says, "We are disappointed that vobarilizumab didn't show a dose response in the analysis of the study's primary endpoint, however, vobarilizumab was well tolerated in all tested dose groups, confirming its favourable safety profile. We will continue to analyse the full data set and thank the study participants and their families as well as the investigators and staff who contributed to this study."

Vobarilizumab inhibits the activity of the proinflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 (IL-6) by binding to the IL-6 receptor (IL-6R). It is comprised of an anti-IL-6R Nanobody linked to an anti-human serum albumin Nanobody which increases the half-life of the molecule. According to the company, its small size may enable it to penetrate more effectively into tissues.

