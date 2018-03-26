Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) initiated with Outperform rating and $227 (43% upside) price target at Leerink.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) initiated with Buy rating and $11 (139% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) initiated with Outperform rating and $15 (24% upside) price target at Leerink.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (159% upside) price target at Needham.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) resumed with Buy rating and $210 (35% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) upgraded to Neutral with a 19.50 (17% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) price target raised to Street high of $207 (50% upside) at JMP Securities.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) removed from Conviction List at Goldman Sachs.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) downgraded to Neutral with a $6 (17% upside) price target at Janney.