Expedia Inc. announces name change to Expedia Group, Inc.

Formerly Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) announced that it changed its corporate name from "Expedia, Inc." to "Expedia Group, Inc."

The stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the EXPE ticker symbol.

"We are excited to introduce the new Expedia Group name and identity to better reflect the global nature of our business, more clearly articulating who we have become and who we aspire to be," noted Mark Okerstrom, Expedia Group, President and CEO. "With this clarity and focus, we can now get on with what we do best: bringing the world within reach for travelers and partners across the globe."

Press Release