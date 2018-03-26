Telsey points to improving sales trend at McDonald's

There's a positive note out from Telsey Advisory Group this morning on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) indicating that comparable sales in the U.S. are on a "much stronger pace" after showing weakness during the early part of Q1.
The investment firm is pointing to some aggressive marketing repositioning by the restaurant chain as stoking sales. Improved weather in key regions is also cited by Telsey as a contributing factor.
Shares of McDonald's are up 1.0% premarket to $156.50 vs. a 52-week trading range of $128.60 to $178.70.