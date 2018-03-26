ImmunoGen's mirvetuximab soravtansine shows positive effect in Phase 1/2 ovarian cancer study; shares up 12% premarket

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is up 12% premarket on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, FORWARD II, evaluating mirvetuximab soravtansine, combined with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian cancer. The data are being presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA.

In eight heavily pretreated patients with medium/high folate receptor alpha expression levels, the confirmed overall response rate (ORR) was 63% (n=5/8) with median progression-free survival (PFS) of 8.6 months.

The company intends to enroll an additional 35 patients in an expansion cohort.

Mirvetuximab soravtansine is an antibody-drug conjugate that targets folate receptor alpha.