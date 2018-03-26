DarioHealth receives U.S. FDA clearance for iPhone 7, 8 and Iphone X Smart Glucose Meter; shares ahead 34% premarket

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) announces that the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for the Lightning-enabled version of the Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System which enables the use of the Dario app on iPhone 7, 8 and X smart mobile devices.

The launch of Apple's smartphones with only a Lightning connector posed a unique challenge to the entire mobile ecosystem. With market clearance, the company can now offer to U.S. patients its proprietary meter with either a 3.5mm headphone jack or Lightning connector.