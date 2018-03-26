Tenet Healthcare up 1.5% premarket after Glenview withdraws bid to change certain bylaws

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is up 1.5% premarket on the news that activist investor Glenview Capital Management has withdrawn it proposal to amend the company's bylaws that would allow shareholders to take action by written consent without a meeting. In addition, Glenview has voted its shares in favor of the Board's nominees and support of all Board-recommended proposals at the Annual Meeting.

In consideration of Glenview's action, Tenet will amend its bylaws aimed at sharpening its focus on best practices:

Bylaws may only be amended by shareholder vote representing a majority of outstanding shares.

The Annual Meeting will be held at least every 13 months and can only be modified by a vote representing a majority of shares.

75% Board approval required to adopt any future shareholder rights plan. Any rights plan so approved will be limited to a one-year duration plus 90 days to solicit shareholder approval of a longer duration.