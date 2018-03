USG Corp. (NYSE:USG) rejects the unsolicited proposal by Gebr. Knauf to acquire the company for $42/share in cash, saying the proposal substantially undervalues the company and is not in the best interests of shareholders.

Gebr Knauf already owns a 10.5% stake and is the second biggest shareholder in USG; Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) owns ~31% of USG and has offered a six-month option to sell all its shares in the company to Knauf as long as the offer is for $42/share or more.