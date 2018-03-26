Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (03/26/2018)

DRIO +35% on receiving U.S. FDA clearance for iPhone 7, 8 and Iphone X Smart Glucose Meter.

FINL +30% on merger agreement with JD Sports Fashion.

USG +18% on rejecting Knauf's $42/share buyout bid.

GERN +12% .

TOPS +9% .

IMGN +8% as mirvetuximab soravtansine shows positive effect in Phase 1/2 ovarian cancer study.

PTN +7% on submitting a new drug application to the FDA for bremelanotide for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women.

SSC +7% on launching world's first digital asset issuance and trading platform.

VKTX +6% on positive analyst action.

LOW +6% on CEO succession development.