Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (03/26/2018)

DRIO +35% on receiving U.S. FDA clearance for iPhone 7, 8 and Iphone X Smart Glucose Meter.
FINL +30% on merger agreement with JD Sports Fashion.
USG +18% on rejecting Knauf's $42/share buyout bid.
GERN +12%.
TOPS +9%.
IMGN +8% as mirvetuximab soravtansine shows positive effect in Phase 1/2 ovarian cancer study.
PTN +7% on submitting a new drug application to the FDA for bremelanotide for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women.
SSC +7% on launching world's first digital asset issuance and trading platform.
VKTX +6% on positive analyst action.
LOW +6% on CEO succession development.
APRN +5% on partnership with culinary team and hosts from Airbnb experiences, handcrafted activities designed and led by local experts that are bookable through Airbnb.