Shire teams up with NanoMedSyn to develop enzyme replacement therapy for lysosomal storage disorder

Shire plc (SHPG +0.7% ) enters into a preclinical research collaboration with French biotech NanoMedSyn aimed at developing an enzyme replacement treatment for a lysosomal storage disorder based on the latter's proprietary synthetic derivative technology called AMFA.

The compound of interest targets the mannose 6-phosphate (M6P) receptor, a major intracellular lysosomal trafficking pathway.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will conduct preclinical evaluations of AMFA conjugated to a recombinant enzyme. Shire will fund the work. Additional terms are not disclosed.