Morgan Stanley raises Microsoft target to $1T market cap

Morgan Stanley raises its Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) price target from $110 to $130, a 49% upside to Friday’s close, which would give the company a $1T market cap next year.

Analyst Keith Weiss: “Strong positioning for ramping public cloud adoption, large distribution channels and installed customer base, and improving margins support a path to $50 billion in EBIT and a $1 trillion market cap for MSFT.” 

The firm expects the public cloud market to more than double to $250B.   

Microsoft shares are up 4.7% to $91.30.      