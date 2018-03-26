Seven Stars Cloud +8.3% as it launches crude oil index token

Seven Stars Cloud (NASDAQ:SSC) is jumping out of today's open, up 8.3% , after launching a utility token for crude oil index, what it says is the world's first digital asset issuance and trading platform.

It's working as a team of financial tech companies, including Seven Stars Energy, BBD Digital Capital Group (60% owned by Seven Stars Cloud) and Gold Glory Blockchain.

Seven Stars Energy will provide crude oil data licensed to BBD Digital Capital, which will provide commodity index products using a valuation metric called Digital asset Return.

Gold Glory Blockchain will help to tokenize assets based on the Ethereum network.