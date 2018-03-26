Stocks bounce as U.S.-China trade tensions cool

Stocks spring to a higher open following potential signs of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China; Dow and Nasdaq +2% , S&P +1.8% .

Financial Times reported China has offered to buy more semiconductors from the U.S. to help cut its trade surplus with the U.S., and WSJ reported that U.S. and Chinese officials are working to improve U.S. access to China's markets.

“The trade tariffs talk appears to be more posturing and so far there is no meaningful economic impact,” says Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

European markets trade modestly higher, with Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% and France's CAC +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.7% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.6% .

In corporate news, Lowe's +6.4% following news that CEO Robert Niblock is set to retire, Microsoft +5.6% after its target price was raised to $130 from $110 at Morgan Stanley, and Finish Line +30.5% after agreeing to be bought by U.K.-based JD Sports Fashion for $13.50/share.

All 11 S&P sectors are up, led by technology ( +2.6% ), financials ( +2.6% ) consumer discretionary ( +1.9% ).

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing yields higher; the benchmark 10-year yield is up a basis point at 2.84%.

U.S. WTI crude oil -0.4% at $65.59/bbl.

No U.S. economic data is set for today but retiring NY Fed Pres. Dudley is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m.