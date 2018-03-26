Cemtrex scoops up Vicon Industries

Cemtrex (CETX +5.6% ) has agreed to acquire ownership of approximately 46% of the outstanding common stock of Vicon Industries (VII +2.6% ), a provider of mission critical security and video surveillance systems.

"This transaction represents a strategic investment for the company as we continue to expand our operations into long term growth markets," said CEO Saagar Govil.

According to Markets & Markets, the video surveillance market was valued at $30.37B in 2016 and is projected to reach $75.64B by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.4% between 2017 and 2022.