Money flows back into financial sector

Beat up more than most in the selloff last week, the financial sector (XLF +2.3% ) is outperforming the S&P 500's 1.85% advance early this morning.

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), MetLife (NYSE:MET), AIG, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), and State Street (NYSE:STT) are all sporting near-3% or higher gains .

Baird's David George urges clients to buy the dip in U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo (WFC +2.1% ), calling them "good banks left behind."

Meanwhile, BAML's takes note of helpful tailwinds for life insurers as it reinstates Lincoln Financial (LNC +2.7% ) and Torchmark (TMK +2.2% ) with Buy ratings.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL, IYF, BTO, IYG, RYF, FXO, SEF, FINU, RWW, FINZ, JHMF, FAZZ, FNCF