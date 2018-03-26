Raytheon developing drone swarm technology

Raytheon (RTN +1.2% ) is developing technology to direct and control swarms of small, autonomous air and ground vehicles under DARPA's Offensive Swarm-Enabled Tactics program.

The technology includes a visual interface that allows "drag and drop" creation and manipulation of drone tactics, a game-based simulator to evaluate those tactics and a physical swarm testbed to perform live tactics evaluations.

"Operators use speech or gestures to control the swarm. This is a tremendous advantage during operations," said Shane Clark, principal investigator on the program.