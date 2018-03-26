SoftBank probing campaign that worked to oust two execs

The board at SoftBank (SFTBY +0.9% ) has begun a probe into who backed a shareholder campaign that looked to oust two executives -- and whether there's a connection between that effort and current company insiders, The Wall Street Journal reports this morning.

A campaign that included public shareholder letters, personal finance leaks and an SEC complaint looked to oust Nikesh Arora (once heir apparent to CEO Masayoshi Son) and current Chief Strategy Officer Alok Sama.

Arora left the company in June 2016 after Son said he'd stay with SoftBank another 5-10 years rather than handing off; Sama was reportedly prevented from working on the company's $93B Vision Fund as a result of the shareholder campaign.

Sources told WSJ that Italian private-equity figure Alessandro Benedetti was central to the campaign, and that Benedetti told associates he was working in part on behalf of a SoftBank insider.

The report also notes Vision Fund CEO Rajeev Misra took a seat on the SoftBank board after Arora's departure and became one of the company's most powerful figures.

