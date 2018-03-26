Flex Pharma's FLX-787 shows treatment effect in MS patients with cramps/spasms in exploratory study; shares up 6%

An exploratory Phase 2 study evaluating Flex Pharma's (FLKS +5.5% ) FLX-787 in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients with frequent muscle cramps/spasms and spasticity showed a treatment effect.

Results showed a 27.3% reduction in the frequency of cramps/spasms compared to control (p=0.001). Patients in the treatment group also experienced a 1.4-day increase cramp/spasm-free days per 14-day period compared to control (p=0.0457).

FLX-787 was generally well-tolerated with no serious drug-related adverse events reported. GI-related adverse events reported were diarrhea and nausea.

The results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.

The company says it plans to advance the candidate into a formal Phase 2b study for the indication.

Flex describes FLX-787 as a transient receptor potential ion channel activator, specifically a co-activator of the proteins TRPA1 and TRPV1.

Previously: Flex Pharma's FLX-787 shows positive effect in mid-stage study in ALS cramping; shares ahead 4% (Nov. 6, 2017)