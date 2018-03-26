Rough session for cryptos brings Bitcoin back to $8K

Bitcoin today is lower by 4.5% and within a handful of dollars of slipping back below $8K. Ether is down 7.2% to $458 and Litecoin off 7% to $149.

In blockchain-related stocks, Longfin (LFIN -8.6% ) is under attack by Andrew Left, who calls the company a "pure stock scheme."

Coindesk has comments from Coinbase's (Private:COINB) Dan Romero, who says his company would like to add a number of new cryptocurrencies to its offerings, but "the reality of the regulatory situation" will keep that from happening in the near future.

Romero: "When we get to a point that we know which digital currencies and assets are securities, which ones are commodities, money or currency, it would be immensely helpful."