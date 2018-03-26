Anglo American becomes latest big miner to plan Ecuador deal

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) announces the outlines of a deal with Lumina Gold (OTCPK:ODMEF) to develop two copper and gold concessions in Ecuador.

Under the deal, which has not been finalized, Anglo could get a 60% stake in Lumina’s Pegasus A and B concessions if it invests $50M and makes $7.3M of cash payments over a seven-year period, Financial Times reports.

Ecuador’s geographic proximity to major copper producers Chile and Peru is attracting a growing number of miners to the country in the hope of finding the next big deposit.