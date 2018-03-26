Analyst color on AMD downgrade, Nvidia target cut

More details on this morning’s Susquehanna downgrade of AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) from Neutral to Negative with a price target drop to $7.50.
Analyst Christopher Rolland cites impending competition from Bitmain, a cryptocurrency mining company.
Rolland says the firm traveled through Asia last week and confirmed that Bitmain had developed an application-specific integrated circuit (OTC:ASIC) for mining Ethereum with the supply chain readying for Q2 shipments.
The analyst notes that Bitmain will likely become the largest ASIC vendor with 70% to 80% of the market. But there are three other companies also developing Ethereum ASICs.
Rolland estimates this type of mining-related sales accounted for about 20% of AMD’s sales and 10% of Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA).
He also lowers his Nvidia target from $215 to $200, a 14% downside to Friday’s close, but didn’t downgrade the company.
AMD shares are down 1.9% to $10.42.
Nvidia shares are down 3.3% to $240.66.
