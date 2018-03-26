Campbell Soup absorbs Snyder's-Lance

Campbell Soup (CPB +0.4% ) announces that it completed the $6.1B acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE).

The company expects "significant" value creation from the deal through synergies and operational gains, including ~$170M in cost synergies by end of FY22 and ~$125M of Snyder’s-Lance’s existing cost transformation program.

Campbell is forming a new U.S. snacking unit called Campbell Snacks to house the new business and Pepperidge Farm.

"The combination of Campbell and Snyder's-Lance creates a unique, diversified snacking portfolio of differentiated brands and a large variety of better-for-you snacks for consumers. I am excited about the combination and confident that it will create significant shareholder value through both revenue growth and cost synergies," says Campbell CEO Denise Morrison.

Management will discuss the impact of Snyder’s-Lance to FY18 guidance when the company reports Q3 earnings on May 18.

Source: Press Release