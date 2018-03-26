Verona Pharma's lead drug successful in mid-stage COPD study; shares ahead 33%

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Verona Pharma plc (VRNA +32.5% ) is up on a 9x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 51K shares, in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing lead candidate RPL554 in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The study met the primary endpoint of demonstrating a clinically and statistically valid improvement in lung function as measured by peak forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) at week 4 compared to placebo. Secondary endpoints were also met.

Clinical development is ongoing.

RPL554, a dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, is designed as an anti-inflammatory agent as well as a bronchodilator. It is also being developed to treat cystic fibrosis.