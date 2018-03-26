Dalio: Chill out about trade wars

"What [Trump] has actually done is modest and appears significantly politically motivated," says Ray Dalio in his latest LinkedIn rumination. Dalio surmises the president's tough talk might just be a negotiation tactic, and takes note of a rather modest response from China.

Next up, suggests Dalio, could be the inking of some trade agreements allowing the U.S. to declare victory and move on. Indeed, the WSJ overnight was reporting that China and the U.S. are already negotiating about just that.

Like any good hedge funder, Dalio hedges, saying he's keeping a close eye out for any indication a broader trade war is developing.