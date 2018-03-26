ComScore begins relisting process; board chair exits

With several late financials now filed, comScore (SCOR -3.3% ) says it's now current on periodic SEC filings and has started a process to relist its stock on Nasdaq.

As part of the lengthy restatement process, "we are significantly improving our accounting policies and procedures as we also constantly reinforce ethical compliance throughout our organization," says President Bill Livek.

The company's also announced its board chair Susan Riley is stepping down effective immediately. Concurrent with the conclusion of a search for a new CEO, the board expects to appoint a new chair and, if needed, a new lead independent director. Riley will consult for the company through the end of the year.

Dale Fuller (chairman of MobiSocial) is joining the board as well; after adding another member "in due course," comScore expects to bring the membership to 10.

It's planning to discuss Q1 results in early May and hold its 2018 annual meeting later in Q2.