Facebook -5.1% as FTC confirms probe into privacy practices

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is down 5.1% to its lowest point in eight months after the Federal Trade Commission confirms it has an open, nonpublic probe ongoing into the company's privacy practices.

The FTC says it's taking recent news reports "very seriously."

"The FTC is firmly and fully committed to using all of its tools to protect the privacy of consumers," it says in a statement. "Foremost among these tools is enforcement action against companies that fail to honor their privacy promises, including to comply with Privacy Shield, or that engage in unfair acts that cause substantial injury to consumers in violation of the FTC Act."