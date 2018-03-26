Bullish on gold for first time in five years, Goldman analysts say

Goldman Sachs says it is bullish on gold (GLD +0.6% ) for the first time in five years, as signs of an uptick in inflation and the "increased risk" of a stock market correction should support prices for bullion.

"Our commodities team believes that the dislocation between the gold prices and U.S. rates is here to say," Goldman Sachs says.

Goldman foresees four interest rate hikes this year, and while admitting its upbeat gold projections might then seem "counterintuitive," it says "based on empirical data for the past six tightening cycles, gold has outperformed post rate hikes four times."

Comex gold +0.4% at $1,355.20/oz., and gold mining stocks are mostly higher: ABX +1% , GG -0.2% , NEM +2.2% , KGC +2.4% , GOLD +1.9% , AU +1.2% , AEM +0.8% .

