MiMedx's AmnioFix shows positive effect in mid-stage study in plantar fasciitis; shares ahead 4%

MiMedx Group (MDXG +4.2% ) is up on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing AmnioFix Injectable in patients with plantar fasciitis, a common cause of heel pain.

Results showed a clinically and statistically valid treatment effect compared to placebo as measured by a scale called VAS pain score and FFI-R score at month 3 versus baseline.

A Phase 3 study is underway. If all goes well, the company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in H2 2020.