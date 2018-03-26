Belden +6.8% as SunTrust counters shorts, raises to Buy

Belden (NYSE:BDC) is up 6.8% on heavy volume after a boost to Buy from Hold at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

The company gets a price target of $88, implying 28% upside from today's higher price.

The stock's suffered due to two recent short reports, analyst William Stein notes; "We believe these short reports are wrong, and instead believe estimates will be revised higher,” he says, citing an acquisition of Snell Advanced Media, debt refinancing, higher buybacks and lower taxes that could drive EPS upside. (h/t Bloomberg)