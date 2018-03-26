Devon Energy plans more asset sales, CEO says

Devon Energy (DVN -1.2% ) says it is looking to sell even more assets than previously announced in order to focus its portfolio on three shale regions.

DVN is considering as much as $5B in asset sales as the company streamlines operations to the SCOOP/STACK, Permian and Rocky Mountain areas, CEO Dave Hager says at the Scotia Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans.

DVN will not increase its 2018 capital budget of $2.2B-$2.4B even with the recent rise in oil prices, and extra cash flow will be used to cut debt and boost shareholder returns, the CEO says.