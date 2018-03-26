JPMorgan cautious on tech sector after China tariffs

JPMorgan warns clients that President Trump’s China tariffs could cause tech stocks to come “under pressure.”

Global Equity strategist Mislav Matejka says the firm has a “cautious stance on tech sector, which has elaborate supply chains, is sensitive to consumer and corporate confidence, and where the adverse trade impact could be material. This is especially after tech has had such a dramatic run already. In the past five years, Tech is up 130 percent globally … tech valuations are no longer attractive.”

Matejka expects the tariffs to “target aeronautics, modern rail, new energy vehicles and high-tech products” while “tech hardware and machinery are among the largest U.S. import categories” and therefore at risk.

President Trump announced the tariffs last Thursday. The S&P 500 dropped over 2% on Thursday and Friday, and the Dow Jones lost over 1,000 points. The information technology sector dropped nearly 6% for the week.

The tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) is up 1.2% after the Chinese foreign ministry said this morning it would consider talking with the U.S. to resolve trade differences.

U.S. tech ETFs: XLK, VGT, SOXL, FDN, SOXX, SMH, GGT, TECL, FTEC, USD, VOX, IYW, PSI, TDIV, ROM, XSD, QTEC, IYZ, IGV, RYT, SOXS, FNG, TECS, IGM, PSCT, FCOM, FXL, PBS, XNTK, XTL, REW, IGN, PSJ, SSG, PTF, PXQ, XSW, FTXL, LTL, JHMT, XWEB, XITK, TCHF, XTH, TECZ, XK, FNGD, FNGU