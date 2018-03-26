Barrick Gold cuts 2017 compensation for Thornton, Dushniksy

Barrick Gold (ABX +1.4% ) says it cut 2017 compensation for its top two executives to reflect a challenging “shareholder experience” and operations at some mines.

ABX cut the 2017 long-term bonus for Executive Chairman John Thornton by 18% Y/Y to $4.3M, trimming his total compensation by 9.4% to $7.7M from $8.5M in 2016, and sliced President Kelvin Dushniksy’s 2017 total compensation by nearly 19% to $4.2M after lowering his annual bonus to $693K from $1.4M in 2016.

ABX shares fell 15% last year even as the price of gold gained 11%; in 2017, ABX suffered a third cyanide spill in 18 months at its Veladero mine in Argentina and struggled under an export ban for its Acacia Mining unit in Zambia that remains unresolved.