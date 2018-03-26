Facebook plunge helps ding early market gains

The major averages were up 2% or more in early action, but have roughly halved their advances as the noon hour nears.

Notable drags: Facebook drops nearly 6% after the FTC confirms a probe into its privacy practices. If this is where things are headed, it may not turn out well for Google either. It's down more than 1% today and more than 13% over the last two weeks. Looking outside of the Big Brother names, AMD is down 3.4% , GE 1.95% , and AbbVie 3.8% .