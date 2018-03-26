Whole Foods with Amazon lockers had 11% growth in quick visits

Research from a location data ad firm shows shoppers making more short trips to Whole Foods with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) lockers installed.

The data from inMarket (via Reuters) showed that visits of three to five minutes were up 11% at stores with lockers. Stores in the same cities that didn’t have lockers saw a 7% gain in the same period.

Lockers allow Amazon shoppers to ship an order to a one-time use locker at no additional cost. The service is popular among those afraid of package theft or who live in buildings don’t allow for package deliveries.

Research data: The study included 98 stores in the metro areas of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco, Washington, Houston, Boston, and Atlanta. About 76 stores included lockers.