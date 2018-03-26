Rio Tinto CEO says no contact yet from authorities on Oyu Tolgoi

Rio Tinto (RIO +1% ) has not been contacted by Swiss authorities over a bribery investigation related to the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia, and the site’s $5.3B expansion remains on track, CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques tells Bloomberg.

The Switzerland attorney general's office said last week it is examining whether Rio paid bribes in the development of Oyu Tolgoi, but the CEO says the investment by Rio and partners in the project “was ratified by the Mongolian parliament and therefore is totally valid."

Rio, its Turquoise Hill unit and other partners are advancing an expansion aimed at more than doubling production at Oyu Tolgoi, targeting an eventual rate of more than 500K metric tons/year of copper.

Jacques also says tariff disputes between the U.S. and China would not directly impact Rio’s businesses but could have a negative impact on global growth.